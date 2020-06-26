Del. coronavirus recovery: Wilmington to open public pools next week

Wilmington public pools to reopen July 1

Wilmington’s public swimming pools will reopen next week with COVID-19 health and safety precautions, city officials announced Friday.

A handful of parks and recreation events, including track meets and softball games, will also take place in July. In addition, playgrounds will soon reopen and basketball hoops at city parks are being reattached.

The four public pools open on Wednesday and will be limited to 60 percent capacity, at least for now. All pools will close for the summer on Saturday, Aug. 8. The sites and schedule are available at www.WilmingtonDE.gov/citypools.

Face masks and hand sanitizer will be provided, and each pool will have a dedicated employee responsible for cleaning and sanitizing according to state guidelines.

Wilmington’s spray parks will remain closed until further notice.