Del. coronavirus recovery: University raises $1 million emergency fund

Socially distant art project launches

The Delaware Art Museum has launched the first in a series of displays that combine social distancing and art called “Creative Spaces.” The museum commissioned local artists to produce a series of five pieces that are converted into vinyl decals and installed in places where social distancing is required.

The first two artists in the project, visual artist Jo Redbird and abstract artist JaQuanne LeRoy, will have their works installed outside food banks, restaurants and other cultural institutions in Wilmington.

“Knowing my art skills are able to positively impact the circumstances with effective visual communication brings me great joy and fulfillment as an artist,” Redbird said.

“I was happy to contribute to this project,” LeRoy said. “It’s given me a chance to spread hope in this time.”

The first works have been installed at Green Box Kitchen on Market Street and West End Neighborhood House, with an upcoming installation at the Latin American Community Center in Wilmington.

Gas prices creeping back up

One benefit for drivers still commuting during the coronavirus shutdown has been lower gas prices. On May 12, the state average for a gallon of gas dropped to $1.74. But that downward trend could be over.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average gas price is above $2 per gallon for the first time since March as Delaware and other states have relaxed restrictions on travel. The average is still well below the normal price for the summer driving season. This time last year, the cost for a gallon was $2.49.