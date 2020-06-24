New review uncovers 67 additional COVID-19 related deaths

A review of death certificates found 67 deaths related to the coronavirus that had not been reported to the Division of Public Health. About 75% of those deaths occurred in long-term care facilities going back to the beginning of the virus outbreak.

“It was part of our quality control practice, we felt it was necessary to be proactive so our data was as good as it can be,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, who directs the Division of Public Health. “Very, very important to mention, these are not new deaths, these are deaths that occurred from the very beginning of this pandemic.”

Deaths involving diseases like COVID-19 are required to be reported to the state, but that didn’t happen for these cases. In 32 cases, DPH knew the patient had coronavirus, but did not know they had died. For the other 35 cases, there was no positive test. For those, the attending doctor listed coronavirus as an underlying cause of death.

The state is reaching back out to long-term care facilities to remind workers there of the requirements to report these deaths.

Going forward, DPH will double check death certificates weekly to ensure other deaths aren’t missed in the tabulation.