Del. coronavirus recovery: Grim milestones passed with 10,020 cases, 410 deaths

In late March, when community spread of the coronavirus took root in Delaware, Gov. John Carney predicted the state could see 3,000 cases.

If only that was what the future held.

It was soon clear that the assessment by the governor and state public health leaders was way off — and not in a good way. Projection models and the number of cases have continued to shoot skyward, punctuated by Tuesday’s announcement that 48 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours brought the state’s number of confirmed infections to 10,020.