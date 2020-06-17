Though the Division of Public Health has continued to report declining numbers, Gov. John Carney urged Delawareans not to get complacent.

“The fight isn’t over, we’ve won the first several battles, but we haven’t won the war. The virus still is present in our community, it is present at a less intense level, but it’s still there,” Carney said. “Twenty-one states are seeing increases in average daily new cases, Delaware is not one of them so let’s keep it that way.”

The state started Phase 2 of its reopening plan on Monday with retail stores and restaurants allowed to expand customers from 30% to 60% of their maximum occupancy. Child care facilities can now serve children of all residents, not just essential workers.

As more and more businesses come back online, DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay warned that the fight against the virus is a marathon, and that race is still in its early stages. “People are tired of this pandemic, we’re all tired of this pandemic and we just want to go back to normal life, but the virus doesn’t care that we’re tired, the virus is still out there,” she said. “We’re doing well, we still have cases but we’re doing well, and that’s great, but we so desperately don’t want to be one of those 22 states that is increasing significantly.”