Brandywine Valley SPCA rescues 96 dogs from Tropical Storm Cristobal in airlift mission

The Brandywine Valley SPCA on Saturday helped rescue nearly 100 dogs impacted by Tropical Storm Cristobal.

The dogs were airlifted to safety so that local animal shelters could make room for pets displaced by the storm, without the need for euthanasia to accommodate them.

Wings of Rescue, in partnership with Petco Foundation and the International Fund for Animal Welfare, operated an emergency evacuation flight from Louisiana and Mississippi with hundreds of at-risk pets.

“What has 996 legs, weighs 7,151 pounds and flies?” Wings of Rescue wrote in a Facebook post. “The answer is the 201 dogs, 43 cats and five rabbits who flew on Wings of Rescue’s flights over the last 48 hours from overcrowded shelters.”

Ninety-six of the shelter animals were transported to the BVSPCA’s New Castle campus.