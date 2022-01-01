This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia police say at least twelve people have been shot on the first day of 2022, leaving three dead.

Police responded to three separate shootings in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

Officials say five shooting victims were found on the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore around 2 a.m.

All five victims were rushed to Temple University Hospital.

Police say two male victims died from their injuries, while the three female victims are listed in stable condition.