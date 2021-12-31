More than 65 shots fired in Germantown violence, 6 injured

Arriving officers initially found only one victim, a 21-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times.

Police rushed her to Temple University Hospital where she was taken into surgery and listed in critical condition.

“She was hit multiple times in her chest and torso so she may be the intended target due to the fact she was hit so many times,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “The fact that we found over 65 spent shell casings – that’s a whole lot of shots fired – so it’s hard to even say who is the intended target and who is struck by stray gunfire.”

While police were investigating, five men ranging in age from 19 to 29 old showed up in private vehicles to Temple Hospital and Einstein Medical Center with gunshot wounds

Police say two men, ages 19 and 21, arrived at Einstein after being shot in their legs.

The other three victims showed up to Temple Hospital.

Police say a 29-year-old man was shot in the foot. A 20-year-old man was grazed in his head and shot in the arm. A 23-year-old victim was shot twice in the leg.