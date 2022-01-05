Officer-involved shooting leaves man dead in South Philadelphia

    By
  • 6abc Digital Staff
    • January 4, 2022
(6abc)

(6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Philadelphia police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday night, Action News has learned.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of South Bancroft Street.

Authorities tell Action News that the incident started as a domestic dispute Tuesday morning when the suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

According to Philadelphia Police Sergeant Eric Gripp, officers went to serve an arrest warrant around 6:15 p.m. when the gunfire erupted.

Related Content

Gripp says detectives and SWAT officers spotted the suspect through a partially open doorway at a property on South Bancroft Street and asked the man to come outside.

That’s when Gripp says the man fired three shots at SWAT officers.

One SWAT officer returned fire and shot the man multiple times, according to police.

The unidentified suspect was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

No officers were injured in the incident.

This is a developing story.

Get the WHYY app!

Listen anytime, anywhere.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate