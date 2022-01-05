Officer-involved shooting leaves man dead in South Philadelphia

Gripp says detectives and SWAT officers spotted the suspect through a partially open doorway at a property on South Bancroft Street and asked the man to come outside.

That’s when Gripp says the man fired three shots at SWAT officers.

One SWAT officer returned fire and shot the man multiple times, according to police.

The unidentified suspect was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

No officers were injured in the incident.

This is a developing story.