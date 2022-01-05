Officer-involved shooting leaves man dead in South Philadelphia
This story originally appeared on 6abc
Philadelphia police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday night, Action News has learned.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of South Bancroft Street.
Authorities tell Action News that the incident started as a domestic dispute Tuesday morning when the suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim.
According to Philadelphia Police Sergeant Eric Gripp, officers went to serve an arrest warrant around 6:15 p.m. when the gunfire erupted.
Gripp says detectives and SWAT officers spotted the suspect through a partially open doorway at a property on South Bancroft Street and asked the man to come outside.
That’s when Gripp says the man fired three shots at SWAT officers.
One SWAT officer returned fire and shot the man multiple times, according to police.
The unidentified suspect was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
No officers were injured in the incident.
This is a developing story.