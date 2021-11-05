Daylight saving: Get ready to set back your clocks — and check your smoke alarms
It’s that time of year again. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, so get excited for that extra hour of sleep this weekend, as you set back your clocks by an hour or wait for your devices to set back automatically.
It’s also good practice to also check your smoke alarms by inspecting expiration dates and changing batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms while turning back clocks.
The Philadelphia Police Department advises every household to have a working alarm on each floor, including the basement. The department and municipalities across the country are using daylight savings to advocate for keeping smoke alarms up to date.
If you need a smoke alarm, residents can request one via an online portal and the city will install them for free.
Between 2014 and 2018, the National Fire Protection Association reports 74% of reported home fires in the U.S. occurred in homes equipped with smoke alarms.
Forty-one percent of home fire deaths were caused by fires in properties with no smoke alarms, and 16% of home fire deaths occurred in those with smoke alarms that failed to operate.