Crews battle 6-alarm fire at North Philly warehouse

Flames could be seen shooting into the sky, and several structures collapsed, as firefighters climbed ladders to douse the fire from above. Other responders positioned themselves behind nearby train tracks to beat back the blaze from other angles as flames crept toward surrounding homes.

“The fact that this fire did not go all the way down the street and take out this entire block, as well as the other way, is an absolute testament to the – there’s no other word for it – the valor of Philadelphia firefighters who put themselves at grave danger to protect lives and property in this instance, as they do 24/7/365,” Thiel said.

Thiel said the firefight would likely continue for several hours, with firefighters instructed to remain in the area over the next few days to put out any remaining hot spots.

Temple University officials told NBC10 the fire broke out in a warehouse across the street from the Temple Administrative Services Building. The school’s building, though, was not damaged.

