Firefighters battling 3-alarm blaze in Royersford, Pa.
Officials say the flames have spread to multiple homes.
Firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze in Royersford, Pennsylvania.
The call came in around 5:43 p.m. Wednesday for a fire at a residence on 2nd Avenue.
Officials say the flames have spread to multiple homes.
Crews are still working to get the blaze under control.
The cause is still under investigation.
No injuries have been reported.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.