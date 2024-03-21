Firefighters battling 3-alarm blaze in Royersford, Pa.

Officials say the flames have spread to multiple homes.

    • March 20, 2024
A fire broke out in Royersford, Pa.

A fire broke out in Royersford, Pa. March 20, 2024. (6abc)

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze in Royersford, Pennsylvania.

The call came in around 5:43 p.m. Wednesday for a fire at a residence on 2nd Avenue.

Crews are still working to get the blaze under control.

The cause is still under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

