Cradle grave gardens are brought back to life

A popular practice for memorializing loved ones in the late 19th century has been brought back in York.

The Garden Club of York has been coordinating with Prospect Hill Cemetery and Cremation Gardens to replant forgotten cradle grave gardens in the oldest part of the cemetery. The planning started in April and continues to evolve as the miniature gardens mature over the summer.

Cradle graves are characterized by an integrated stone planter at the base of a headstone. They were born out of a time when people worked six days a week and families maintained their own plots on Sundays, according to Jack Sommer, CEO of Prospect Hill Cemetery and Cremation Gardens.

Maturing cradle grave gardens are shown at Prospect Hill Cemetery and Cremation Gardens in June 2021. This form of decorating graves was popular in the late 19th century.

Sommer goes on to say that the Victorians were used to a high mortality rate, and caring for the final resting place of family members was part of the culture at the time.

In 2021, the care of forgotten plots at Prospect Hill is folded into the maintenance costs of the cemetery, which is usually limited to basic grass cutting and trimming. Sommer wanted something more for the empty historical markers that dot the hilly, shaded area that was first charted in 1849.