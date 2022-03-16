COVID vaccine’s mRNA technology also works for an HIV vaccine, study shows

Weissman and his research team were able to find several ways to successfully stabilize the envelope and produce the neutralizing antibodies.

Now, the research can move to the next step: a phase 1 clinical trial led by Duke University, in which the vaccine will likely be tested first in macaques, and then people, to see if it can prevent infection.

This study is a part of a consortium of research universities, pharmaceutical companies, and federal agencies that together are testing a variety of vaccines for HIV. Scripps and Moderna are already testing one vaccine for HIV in a phase 1 trial. Weissman explained that the group anticipates it will need at least three successful vaccines, each of which would target different particular antibodies on the outer envelope of the HIV virus, and each of which would need to go through their own clinical trials.

Once the discrete vaccines have been developed, Weissman said, they will likely be combined and go through a final testing phase. He estimated the process up until that point will take four or five years.

HIV vaccines have been in development for decades, but a long-lasting one has yet to be successful. The mRNA technology offers new opportunities because mRNA produces a more potent antibody response. A recent vaccine trial in Thailand was able to produce neutralizing antibodies against HIV, but it was only about 30% effective and protection wore off after about a year. The idea here is to create something that’s more like 70% effective, said Weissman, and longer lasting.

Weissman has been studying mRNA technology for decades, and he and his team had several trials underway that were delayed by the pandemic. Now, they’re resuming: He’s looking at developing mRNA vaccines for herpes, influenza, a pan-corona virus, and malaria. He said the technology’s success in the COVID-19 vaccines has meant interest in those trials from pharmaceutical companies, funders, and research institutions has skyrocketed.

“I think it has really excited the world,” he said.