COVID-19 leads to burst of info, but some data blocked in N.J.

While New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has pledged to be transparent throughout the coronavirus pandemic, his administration has denied or slowly responded to requests for records related to spending, communications and decision-making.

Sunshine Week, an annual focus on press freedoms and the fight for government transparency, comes a year after the state marked its first positive case and, soon after that, the first death from the virus.

The pandemic has sparked an explosion of public data, yielding a sprawling COVID-19 website, updated daily with data and other information — including the numerous executive orders over the past year — created by Murphy’s office and the state’s health department.

Broad requests for COVID-19-related spending have also been answered, but the administration has blocked information from the public.

It’s unclear how much more is being withheld than usual, given the dozens of dozens of pandemic-related executive orders and purchase orders, among other official actions, that have created public records. It’s not unusual for governors to cite one of the handful of exceptions when denying records, but the state’s Government Records Council, which oversees the public records law, also says certain documents like payment vouchers should be released without delay.

That hasn’t happened with some COVID-19-related records requests.

Murphy last week said it might take time to release some records but recommitted his administration to transparency.

“We are doing, I promise you, our level best to be transparent in every single way,” he said. “I would also remind folks that we’re still at war and we’re building the plane as we fly it, so I would just say to you, that’s our commitment.”

Associated Press requests last year for written and electronic communications among officials about the coronavirus were denied as “overbroad,” a kind of catch-all under the state’s Open Public Records Act that permits officials to shield certain information.