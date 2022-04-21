In the region, public sector workers enjoy OSHA protections in New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia. Those in Delaware and Pennsylvania do not.

“If you don’t have OSHA protections, that means you basically have no legal right to a safe workplace,” said Jordan Barab, former deputy assistant secretary at OSHA. “All of the standards that OSHA has that apply to private sector workers do not apply to public sector workers.”

For at least two decades, Democratic lawmakers in Pennsylvania have introduced bills to extend OSHA protections to public sector workers, but none have made it through the legislature. Versions sponsored by Sen. Christine Tartaglione and Rep. Patrick Harkins are currently pending in the House and Senate Labor and Industry committees — both stalled since last year.

But a recent development could change things. Last week Governor Wolf’s office announced a partnership with Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) to study the feasibility of extending OSHA protections to state employees, after an October executive order directed state agencies to look at the issue. The IUP study is expected to be completed this fall.

“The safeguards of OSHA standards have protected private-sector workers in Pennsylvania for 50 years,” said Pa. Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier, in a statement. “This feasibility study will give us a roadmap to making these workplace protections universal to all Pennsylvania workers.”

‘Night and day’ for private and public workers

Depending on the state they live in, public employees from firefighters to social workers may or may not be covered by federal OSHA standards.

“It’s different as night and day,” said Adam Finkel, professor of environmental health sciences at the University of Michigan and a former regional administrator at OSHA.

Take the example of private versus public school teachers, working in buildings with hazards like asbestos.

“If you’re a private school employee, you have a private employer and you can file a complaint, you can call OSHA and have an inspection done,” Finkel said. “If they’re over the asbestos limit, you can get relief from that. If you’re a public school teacher in a state without a state plan, you are not covered by the federal government, so you have very limited recourse.”

Barab, the former OSHA official, also gives the example of private construction workers, who can’t work in trenches more than 5 feet deep without protections against cave-ins. He said public sector laborers can work in deeper trenches without these protections.

“It’s perfectly legal, and a lot of them die,” he said.

While data is spotty in Pennsylvania, national statistics do show a disparity in injury and illness rates between public and private sector workers. According to an AFL-CIO analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data, state and local public sector employers reported an injury rate of 4.6 per 100 workers in 2019, compared to a rate of just 2.8 per 100 workers in the private sector.

“We’ve seen a lot of injury rates among workers in local and state governments to be higher than those working in the private sectors,” said Tran Huynh, assistant professor of environmental and occupational health in Drexel’s Dornsife School of Public Health.

When states choose to enforce OSHA standards through their own state plans, they can set standards that go beyond OSHA’s. In California, for example, the state adopted not only minimum federal standards, but added protections of its own — including around toxic chemical handling, agricultural work, heat and noise exposure and repetitive motion injuries.

“States … have looked at the federal program and said, we not only want more control, but we think that there are ways that the program is not strict enough,” Finkel said. “That’s a big motivation.”