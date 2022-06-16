Lawyer: Cosby must be held responsible for sex abuse of teen

Huth testified that in a bedroom connected to a game room, Cosby attempted to put his hand down her pants, then exposed himself and forced her to perform a sex act, which Goldberg on Wednesday described for jurors in more graphic terms than he had used earlier in the two-week trial.

Cosby, who is not attending the trial, denied that any sexual activity took place between himself and Huth in a 2015 video deposition shown to jurors. The denial has been repeated throughout the trial by Cosby’s spokesman and his attorney, who called the suit an attempt to cash in on photos of Huth and Cosby taken at the mansion that day. The defense will make its closing argument Wednesday afternoon.

Huth’s case represents one of the last remaining legal claims against the 85-year-old Cosby after his criminal conviction was thrown out by an appeals court and he was freed from prison last year, and his insurer settled many other lawsuits against his will.

Goldberg told the jurors the testimony of Samuelson, who is not a party to the lawsuit and was estranged from Huth for decades, was essential, as were the photos from that day, most likely April 5, 1975, that she took and kept.

According to her testimony, Samuelson was playing arcade games in the next room and was oblivious to anything that was happening with Cosby and Huth. But she said a badly shaken Huth told her what had happened after Cosby left them alone at the mansion later that day.

She also testified that she convinced Huth, who wanted to leave, that they should stay and enjoy the place.

Cosby’s attorneys have pointed to the long day the two spent luxuriating at the mansion as evidence that no traumatic experience took place, and questioned why Samuelson would keep the pictures from the trip of Huth and her abuser in an album full of happy life events.

“Imagine if she had thrown them away,” Goldberg said during his closing. “Thank God we had those photos. Because it establishes conclusively that Judy Huth was there.”

Goldberg told jurors that Huff suffered emotionally immediately after the incident, but that “she buried it” for years before it emerged decades later.