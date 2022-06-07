‘Donkey Kong defense’ arises at Bill Cosby sex abuse trial

Huth, 64, briefly took the stand late Monday, recalling the spring day in 1975 when she and Samuelson took her brother’s dog to play frisbee at Lacy Park in San Marino, California, a place they frequented.

She said they noticed a production was happening there that would turn out to be a shoot for the film “Let’s Do It Again.” They saw stars Sidney Poitier, Jimmie Walker and Cosby, Huth said.

She remembered whispering, “That’s Bill Cosby” to Samuelson, and Cosby playfully mimicking her whisper and pretending to be holding a leash of his own dog.

She testified that after chatting for a while, Cosby invited them to a watch him play tennis at a Los Angeles club the following Saturday.

Huth said they were “excited, because we were kids, and he was a celebrity. It was out of the norm, that was for sure.”

The girls met Cosby at the club, where they briefly watched him play tennis then went to the local house where he was staying.

There, Cosby suggested they play a game a game of pool, and suggested the stakes.

“He said for every game I lose I have to drink a beer, and for every game he loses he has to drink a beer,” Huth testified.

Huth said she had between one and three beers.

“I’m sure I felt the effects of the alcohol,” she said.

After about an hour, Cosby said he had a surprise for them, and they followed him in Samuelson’s Mustang to a gate, where the two cars were let in, Huth said.

They parked and walked into a game room, where Buck Owens, country star and host of the TV show “Hee Haw,” was shooting pool, but left after a few minutes, Huth said.

She said she realized she was at the Playboy Mansion when she saw a drawing on the wall that was signed, “To Hugh,” slowly realizing that it referred to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

Asked by her attorney what her reaction to being there was, she responded only with, “Wow.”

She was shown a photo taken by Samuelson inside the game room.

“That’s me and Bill Cosby, she said.”

The picture, essential to Huth’s case, has already been shown to jurors several times. It shows Cosby wearing a red beanie and smiling next to the teenage Huth.

Cosby’s attorneys acknowledge that he took the girls to the mansion, but deny any sex assault occurred. They have described Huth’s lawsuit as a scheme to cash in on the photos that were taken that day.

The Associated Press does not normally name people who say they have been sexually abused, unless they come forward publicly, as Huth has.