Updated: 1:30 p.m.

To date, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported 65,700 COVID-19 cases (including confirmed and probable cases). There are 146,334 cases in New Jersey and 7,670 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 19,606 cases.

Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 4,427, New Jersey’s is at 10,356, and Delaware’s is at 290. Philadelphia’s death toll is 1,031.

Note: Pa. no longer includes probable COVID-19 deaths in its official count, only deaths that have been confirmed through testing.