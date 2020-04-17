Transport Workers Union to seek death benefits for families of deceased SEPTA employees

Transport Workers Union Local 234 wants death benefits for the families of SEPTA workers who have died from the coronavirus, union president Willie Brown says. The union plans to issue a request to bargain with the transportation authority Friday.

New York City’s MTA agreed to provide $500,000 to families of workers from that transportation authority, also TWU members, who have died.

“It’s the same fight,” said Brown via email.

SEPTA recently confirmed that Michael Hill, a Regional Rail conductor with more than 30 years on the job, had died from the virus. Hill’s passing brings the death toll among SEPTA employees to four.

SEPTA has 176 confirmed cases among its employees.

Coronavirus helpline handles 15,000-plus calls so far

The Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Helpline has fielded more than 15,000 calls from people in the region with various concerns and questions about the virus and the illness it causes.

“We are doing what we can to keep people out of the hospital,” said Jeanette Trella, managing director of the Poison Control Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, which provided infrastructure and resources in partnering with the city to set up the helpline. “If they do need to seek care, we are guiding them to do so in a way that is safe for our health care providers and community.”