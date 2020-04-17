Coronavirus update: Delaware ‘days, weeks away from starting line’ to reopen, Gov. Carney says

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Delaware is “days, weeks away from the starting line’’ to begin reopening the state’s economy and relaxing State of Emergency restrictions, says Gov. John Carney.

Speaking with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Thursday after a conference call between governors and President Trump, Carney said he won’t lift his “stay-at-home” order or other limits because Delaware’s caseload continues to increase.

One key criteria to reach the first of three phases outlined by the White House, Carney said, is “14 days of declining cases” but “that’s certainly not the case in Delaware.”

As of Friday morning, Delaware has 2,075 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 but officials expect a “significant’’ increase today because a system glitch in the tabulation program on Thursday recorded 61 new cases when there were certainly more. The state has reported 52 deaths, including six Thursday.