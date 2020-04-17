Coronavirus update: Delaware ‘days, weeks away from starting line’ to reopen, Gov. Carney says
Delaware is “days, weeks away from the starting line’’ to begin reopening the state’s economy and relaxing State of Emergency restrictions, says Gov. John Carney.
Speaking with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Thursday after a conference call between governors and President Trump, Carney said he won’t lift his “stay-at-home” order or other limits because Delaware’s caseload continues to increase.
One key criteria to reach the first of three phases outlined by the White House, Carney said, is “14 days of declining cases” but “that’s certainly not the case in Delaware.”
As of Friday morning, Delaware has 2,075 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 but officials expect a “significant’’ increase today because a system glitch in the tabulation program on Thursday recorded 61 new cases when there were certainly more. The state has reported 52 deaths, including six Thursday.
The first phase of Trump’s guidelines keep schools closed but restaurants, movie theaters and other large venues can open with strict social distancing, and some businesses can operate but close common areas.
“But the overall message that we’re opening up as if it’s tomorrow for me is the wrong message here in Delaware,’’ Carney stressed. “I’m still saying, stay at home. Stay safe. We’re still not out of this. We still have not peaked and we will do everything we can to open when the conditions are right.”
Carney has closed schools until at least May 15 and said that while he hasn’t made a final decision on remaining closed beyond then, acknowledged “it looks like that’s probably where we are going to end up.”