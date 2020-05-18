Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

To date, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported 65,700 COVID-19 cases (including confirmed and probable cases). Philadelphia has 19,606 cases.

Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 4,427, and Philadelphia’s is 1,031.

Note: Pa. no longer includes probable COVID-19 deaths in its official count, only deaths that have been confirmed through testing.