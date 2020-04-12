Coronavirus update: Philly area churches celebrate Easter virtually
As of Sunday, there are 21,785 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 58,151 in New Jersey, and 1,479 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 6,152 cases.
Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 524, New Jersey’s at 2,183, and Delaware’s at 33. Philadelphia’s death toll is 160.
Area churches celebrate Easter virtually
Churches across the Philadelphia region have pivoted to offer worship online as government leaders and public health officials urge congregants to avoid in-person gatherings, even on Easter Sunday, to prevent spreading COVID-19.
Philadelphia’s new archbishop Nelson Pérez’s will celebrate his first Easter Mass, will be broadcast live on WHYY TV at 11 a.m., from the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. The service will also be streamed online on the archdiocese’s Facebook page.
Murphy cuts NJ Transit capacity, issues new mask-wearing requirements
Gov. Phil Murphy’s latest executive order, taking effect at 8 p.m. Monday, directs NJ Transit and all private transportation carriers to cut capacity on all trains, buses, light rail vehicles and paratransit vehicles to 50% of their maximum.
The order also requires NJ Transit and private carriers to supply their workers with gloves and face coverings, and states that riders must wear face coverings while traveling unless they cannot for medical reasons.
“For many of our essential workers, public transit is how they get to work, and we need to protect them during that trip,” Murphy said.
Some discretion on this order will be left up to drivers on NJ Transit and the private carriers, Murphy said.
Part of the order includes expanding face-covering requirements to all customers heading into restaurants and bars that remain in operation for takeout orders. If a customer is getting curbside pick-up and not walking into a business, a face covering is not required.
Restaurants will also be required to give face coverings and gloves to their food service workers.
In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf has also asked residents to wear masks when going outdoors.
