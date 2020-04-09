More programming from The Roots, Philly Theater online and how to celebrate Easter in the virtual realm

Easter online

It’s the holiest holiday on the Christian calendar, but Easter will look and feel different this year. As difficult as that might be, one of the upsides to the stay-at-home directive is that if you are fortunate to be quarantined with family, watching an online church service can create a bonding moment. If you are alone, it could also be encouraging. Several local religious organizations and churches will broadcast Easter Sunday services or you can choose a service from the many available online.

Pope Francis does plan to lead Easter Sunday services from an empty St. Peter’s Basilica on Sunday at 11 a.m. Rome time (5 a.m. EST). Archbishop Nelson Pérez’s Easter Sunday service, which can also be viewed online, will be broadcast live on WHYY at 11 a.m. Sunday, from the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. Here are more options:

And should you be so inclined, Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church, the megachurch in Houston, Texas, will live stream a virtual Easter service with Kanye West, Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry.

Here are more tips for Easter activities with your kids.

Ain’t no sunshine

The incomparable Bill Withers died last week. Although he’d officially retired from the music business many years ago, his timeless songs endured. Withers’ big hits “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Lovely Day” and “Lean On Me” among others, are as etched into human consciousness as the presidents on Mt. Rushmore are in stone. As you may find yourself with some extra time these days, watching Withers’ 2009 documentary “Still Bill” is well worth it. And it’s free in its entirety on YouTube.

Home girl

Joanna Gaines and her husband Chip were the stars of the HGTV show “Fixer Upper” until they decided to move on to books, magazines, a Target home line and their own TV network under the auspices of their Magnolia brand. While Chip was the comic relief on “Fixer Upper” the gracious, unflappable Jo drew in many of most of its viewers. It’s no surprise that she’s handling quarantine with the same ease (although living on a 40-acre farm certainly helps with social distancing). While we’re all staying at home in numerous locales and have varying situations, there’s something soothing about the Gaines’ family and farm lifestyle. Joanna’s comfort cooking is fun to watch, and you might even learn a few things from her easy-to-make recipes.

Traveling bright

If the pictures do it justice, the island of St. Lucia is a place ablaze in color. Its history includes a period of French and English colonization, though the island gained its independence in 1979. It may be the mix of those cultures, as well as its mountainous topography, that makes it so vivid. I’ve never visited the island in person, but its Instagram page makes me feel as though I should. As leisure travel has ground to a standstill due to the coronavirus, virtual travel has temporarily taken its place. Imagination can sometimes be more visceral than reality and St. Lucia helps the illusion by providing live content on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. via its Instagram page. Previous offerings have included cooking and yoga classes and a live DJ dance party.

Rooted in music

Last week, we told you that Questlove was hosting live DJ sets via his Instagram and the Roots’ social media page. This week, the Roots have expanded on that by putting together a list of scheduled programming that includes deep dives into guitar legends from their own guitarist, Captain Kirk, more live music and podcasts from Quest. On Friday afternoon, the page will stream an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) performance from the Roots’ woefully underrated frontman Black Thought.