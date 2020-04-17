Coronavirus update: N.J. to issue emergency licenses to immigrant doctors
Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.
New Jersey officials reported another 3,250 cases of coronavirus cases on Friday, with the state’s total now at 78,467.
Gov. Phil Murphy also said another 323 people have died, bringing the state’s total number of fatalities to 3,840.
Immigrant doctors to get emergency licenses
New Jersey will be the first state to issue temporary, emergency licenses to doctors who are currently licensed to practice medicine only in other countries, Murphy said Friday, calling the decision “entirely fitting.”
“This is a state where the immigrant experience is writ large in our collective history,” the Democrat said. “Every member of our New Jersey family has a role to play.”
The move seeks to shore up staff at health care systems that have been thinned out due to large numbers of frontline workers falling sick with COVID-19 or quarantining.
The state is also looking for volunteers with medical experience, who can enroll through the state’s website. Murphy said more than 22,000 people had already signed up, but there remains a need for respiratory therapists, doctors, nurses and EMTs.
Volunteer opportunities near you
New Jersey launched a separate webpage on Friday for those without medical experience but who are still looking for ways to help during the pandemic.
“Our most immediate needs are for people who help deliver meals to elderly or otherwise vulnerable residents and to assist us at our food pantries,” he said.