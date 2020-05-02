Coronavirus update: Kenney calls for shuttering arts office; some restrictions will still exist in Pa.’s ‘yellow counties’

Mayor calls for shuttering Philadelphia arts office

Next year, Philadelphia may end arts grants and eliminate its office of arts and culture.

Mayor Jim Kenney’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2021, facing deep deficits due to the coronavirus pandemic’s economic shutdown, eliminates funding for both the Philadelphia Cultural Fund and the Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy.

The budget will also reduce the city’s funding toward the Mural Arts Program and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, each by about 20%.

The Philadelphia Cultural Fund distributes grants to small- to mid-sized arts organizations. Last month, for its 2020 round, it released $2.93 million to 349 arts groups in the region. Next year’s grants will be reduced to zero.

Should the budget be accepted, the Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy will cease operations in June, although “some resources and functions will be retained and shifted to other departments,” according to Kenney’s budget summary. There are no plans to reopen the office in the future.

Funding for Mural Arts and the Art Museum (whose building is owned by the city) had been at roughly $2.5 million each, to be reduced by about $500,000 each. “These organizations have demonstrated outside fundraising capacity,” the summary says.

“Although we recognize how difficult the decisions made by Mayor Kenney and his administration were, the elimination of OACCE and the de-funding of the Philadelphia Cultural Fund are deeply distressing for the arts and culture community in Philadelphia,” Maud Lyon, executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, wrote in an email.

Lyon pointed out that for many small arts groups that benefited from the OACCE and Cultural Fund, it is their only source of government funding. “These agencies support community-level arts in a profound way,” she wrote