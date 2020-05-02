Coronavirus update: Kenney calls for shuttering arts office; some restrictions will still exist in Pa.’s ‘yellow counties’
Updated 1:10 p.m.
To date, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported 50,884 COVID-19 cases (including confirmed and probable cases). There are 123,717 cases in New Jersey and 5,038 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 15,527 cases.
Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 2,701, New Jersey’s is at 7,742, and Delaware’s is at 168. Philadelphia’s death toll is 705.
Note: Pa. no longer includes probable COVID-19 deaths in its official count, only deaths that have been confirmed through testing.
Mayor calls for shuttering Philadelphia arts office
Next year, Philadelphia may end arts grants and eliminate its office of arts and culture.
Mayor Jim Kenney’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2021, facing deep deficits due to the coronavirus pandemic’s economic shutdown, eliminates funding for both the Philadelphia Cultural Fund and the Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy.
The budget will also reduce the city’s funding toward the Mural Arts Program and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, each by about 20%.
The Philadelphia Cultural Fund distributes grants to small- to mid-sized arts organizations. Last month, for its 2020 round, it released $2.93 million to 349 arts groups in the region. Next year’s grants will be reduced to zero.
Should the budget be accepted, the Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy will cease operations in June, although “some resources and functions will be retained and shifted to other departments,” according to Kenney’s budget summary. There are no plans to reopen the office in the future.
Funding for Mural Arts and the Art Museum (whose building is owned by the city) had been at roughly $2.5 million each, to be reduced by about $500,000 each. “These organizations have demonstrated outside fundraising capacity,” the summary says.
“Although we recognize how difficult the decisions made by Mayor Kenney and his administration were, the elimination of OACCE and the de-funding of the Philadelphia Cultural Fund are deeply distressing for the arts and culture community in Philadelphia,” Maud Lyon, executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, wrote in an email.
Lyon pointed out that for many small arts groups that benefited from the OACCE and Cultural Fund, it is their only source of government funding. “These agencies support community-level arts in a profound way,” she wrote
Levine: Some restrictions will still exist in Pa.’s ‘yellow counties’
Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement of the first round of counties in Pennsylvania that will be allowed to partially reopen on May 8, along with a weekend of true spring weather in the southeastern part of the state, may put many in the mind to get outside and alleviate some of the cabin fever that has been building for six weeks.
“We want people to enjoy the outside, we want people in the yellow zones to go to state parks,” state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Saturday. “But we still need to practice social distancing.”
In her daily coronavirus briefing, Levine said the counties allowed to partially reopen next Friday in the rural northern part of the state (the yellow zones) are still under certain restrictions. Masks and social distancing are still required, she said, and some businesses are still not allowed to open, particularly services that involve sustained close contact, such as hair salons, personal trainers, and massage therapists.
A timeline for the next round of reopenings — that is, moving counties from “red” to “yellow” — has not yet been determined, she said. In addition to the consideration of numbers of new cases per capita (fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day average), reopening urban areas like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia will be based on their population densities.
“Population density in the transmission of a very dangerous virus is part of basic public health,” said Levine.
The Philadelphia region is considered the state’s hot spot for contagion. There is no anticipated date when restrictions here will begin to relax.