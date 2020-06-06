Coronavirus update: Archbishop Perez to celebrate first public Mass Sunday

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Updated: 1:35 p.m.

As of Saturday, Pennsylvania has reported 78,815 COVID-19 cases (including confirmed and probable cases), excluding updated Philadelphia numbers. There are 163,893 cases in New Jersey and 9,773 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has reported 23,407 cases so far.

Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 5,931 (exclusive of updated Philadelphia numbers), New Jersey’s is at 12,049, and Delaware’s is at 388. Philadelphia’s death toll is 1,411.

Archbishop Perez to say first public Mass Sunday

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced details of the first Sunday Mass that Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez will say publicly since such observances resumed after easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Perez will be principal celebrant and chief homilist at the 9 a.m. Mass Sunday at St. Martin de Porres Church on West Lehigh Avenue in the city’s Allegheny West neighborhood.

Catholic.org says St. Martin de Porres is the patron saint of both people of mixed race and public health workers.