Coronavirus update: About 5,000 Philly kids still lack internet access

Philadelphia officials say COVID-19 cases are continuing a downward trend

Philadelphia officials are reporting that they’re “getting closer” to being able to start reopening. However, they still don’t have a date when that might happen.

New cases in the city have been trending downward, according to Health Commissioner Thomas Farley. The day-over-day increase on Thursday, 341, was notably higher than the previous day’s, but Farley attributed it to an influx in lab reports.

Hospitals in the city, he said, now have 623 inpatients with the virus. There are 1,202 inpatients in the entire southeast region.

Mayor Jim Kenney said he’s beginning to turn his attention to figuring out which of the city’s summer programs will be able to operate. Many are in limbo, but he said he knows for sure that at least one will go forward — the city Parks and Recreation Department’s Playstreets program, which involves community members having city streets officially shut down, and handing out city-provided meals to children and young people. Kenney urged parents and community leaders to volunteer to be Playstreets supervisors.

Kenney also addressed one of the issues that has lately become a point of contention in the city — the group of roughly 100 homeless people who have formed an encampment in the Philadelphia International Airport.

City officials, Kenney said, have been negotiating with homeless advocates about how to move the people in the encampment to some form of congregant shelter. The advocates want every person to receive a COVID-19 test before being moved, to avoid an outbreak. They have threatened a lawsuit if the city doesn’t follow through.

Kenney said he’s amenable to the idea, but isn’t sure where the homeless people in the encampment would be able to be housed while waiting for tests. He said he doesn’t want them staying with the airport, as he’s trying to “balance” the safety of the workers and people who need to use it, with the well-being of the homeless people.

Some members of Philadelphia’s City Council have lately pushed back at Kenney’s plan to fill part of Philadelphia’s sudden, pandemic-induced budget deficit with increases to three taxes: the city’s non-resident wage tax, parking tax, and school property tax. He has estimated that those increases would cover about $50 million of the roughly $650 million hole.

At Thursday’s press conference, he held firm.

“Certainly, Council has an important role in this,” he said. “If Council feels that they want to find the money somewhere else, they certainly have the right to put that forward. The problem is, it has to be real.”