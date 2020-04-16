I vividly remember sitting with my three best friends in the back of Shakespeare & Co, a cafe in Center City Philadelphia on March 13. We had taken advantage of our day off, while our teachers spent the day planning for an extended school closure due to COVID-19.

I was flipping through a book when the calming buzz of the cafe was interrupted by the incessant pinging of cell phones. We had all gotten the news: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf had mandated the closure of all schools in the state for two weeks.

I wondered out loud: “Was the universe finally handing us high school juniors the break that we had all desperately been asking for?

Two weeks without having to wake up at 6 a.m. felt like a dream. Every day, over those 14 days, I was able to do the things that I used to love but no longer had time for, such as bike riding, gardening, hiking and painting. I even attempted to learn cosmetology: I gave my mom and sister haircuts on the porch.

I was particularly appreciative of the beautiful weather. Spending hours outside, I noticed that my backyard was now filled with vibrant spring colors, as flowers started to bloom. My friends and I were grateful for the time to decompress, even if it didn’t last long.

As days passed, it became clear to everyone, myself included, that the situation was dire. It’s also a good indicator that something has gone terribly wrong in the world when my usual Instagram feed of fashion and baking videos turns into messages of thoughts and prayers. A two-week closure soon became an indefinite suspension of traditional schooling.

Soon thereafter, other states issued shelter-in-place orders and President Donald Trump issued a national emergency. Fear turned to panic, and everybody’s worst nightmare soon became a reality.