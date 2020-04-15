This 24-year-old entrepreneur is helping Black-owned restaurants survive coronavirus

In addition to working with restaurants, Black and Mobile recently announced a partnership with a local nonprofit to deliver care boxes to the elderly.

Nick Butler is a senior at Constitution High School in Center City. He began driving for Black and Mobile in January, juggling school and the job.

The 18-year-old works almost every day now that his studies have transitioned to online-only and he has more time to do so. He said he brings in hundreds of dollars a week; money he is saving for an apartment and a new vehicle.

“After I knock out any school I do, I turn on my Black and Mobile app and I just go deliver,” Butler said. “I like doing it.”

Cabello requires Butler and all of his drivers to wear gloves and deliver food directly to the customer from a mandated insulated delivery bag. The service also offers customers a no-contact delivery option.

To ensure driver compliance, customers receive an alert instructing them to make sure drivers have gloves and a delivery bag. If drivers do not comply the driver will be taken out of the system, Cabello said.

“We are trying to prevent [the spread] as much as possible, as we have to survive the pandemic and the economic crisis,” said Cabello.

And beyond survival, Cabello wants to see his business grow, with plans to expand to Atlanta in July, an upgraded app in October, and more expansion to other cities in 2021.

“This is like literally the beginning of something that’s about to be way bigger than what I’m doing right now,” he said.