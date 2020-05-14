Coronavirus delays conservation efforts in Pennsylvania

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Many sectors of the economy have either been halted or thoroughly changed by the response to the coronavirus pandemic, and environmental research and conservation are no exceptions.

“It’s important to conserve the environment, and collect data that would help us do that,” said Luke DeGroote, Avian Research Coordinator at Powdermill Nature Reserve. “But at the same time, it’s more important right now to stop the spread of disease, and so we have to put [research] on hold. But that can be a hard thing to accept.”

Typically this time of year is a busy one, as DeGroote and staff catch migratory birds in nets and place tiny bands on their legs to track and learn more about them. That’s not possible now, as staff and volunteers would have to work too closely while handling the birds to follow physical distancing guidelines and remain safe.

They’ve been banding birds at Powdermill in the Laurel Highlands each spring since 1961, except since the middle of March when Pennsylvanians were encouraged, then ordered to stay at home.

“The whole spring season is basically lost,” DeGroote said.

In the long term, however, missing just one season won’t make a huge difference in the value of a dataset that’s been collected over more than 50 years, said DeGroote. They won’t have volunteers this summer, but DeGroote hopes that eventually a seasonal employee living at the site can work with their banding manager as a pair, following safety guidelines from the North American Banding Council, which DeGroote himself helped draft.

More pressing is a grant-funded Motus project to install tracking stations for birds and other wildlife, like Monarch butterflies, fitted with tiny radio transmitters. The project team had to postpone installation in Pennsylvania, and reevaluate traveling to Maryland and New York. Degroote said this pushes back critical research into research of declining species, like rusty blackbirds and northern long-eared bats. One upside is that installation of these stations can be done with just one or two people, in fairly remote areas.