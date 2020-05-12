COVID-19 has slowed green energy industry, but experts say it should bounce back

Key to that is creating more negative pressure rooms for patients. Those areas are used for patients with infectious diseases like COVID-19. The low air pressure stops the air from leaving the room, while fresh air is allowed to come in.

“When you add more exhaust to a building because of more isolation rooms for COVID patients, then you need more outside air,” he said.

Gombotz said what’s happening now could change the way hospitals are designed in the long run, with a need to be able to adapt to a pandemic.

“There’s new thought towards, well, now that we have more time to plan for readiness for a potential second wave or what happens next flu season, the strategy is going to be to shift to be more orchestrated and less on the fly,” he said.

Jason Grottini, Envinity’s vice president of residential energy services, said while residential work may slow down, commercial and agricultural business is expected to keep coming in.

“We laid off 16 people, which predominantly make up our entire field operations staff, so carpenters, renewable energy installers, service technicians, HVAC installers,” Grottini said.

That’s about a third of the company’s employees. But, construction in Pennsylvania was allowed to start again on May 1. Between that and a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan, Envinity has hired everyone back.

The company doubled its solar work force this past year. They had four to six months of work lined up, with projects like solar panel installation.

“Before COVID-19 hit, we were on track to add another five or six people to that team,” Grottini said. “We’re probably going to slow that down a little bit here into the summer. But, if things pick back up where they left off, I could see us certainly adding three to five more people, creating those jobs by the end of the year.”

Now that they’re headed back to field work, employees had the option of staying home — but so far no one has. They all got special training and they’re taking extra precautions, including setting up hand-washing stations at job sites.