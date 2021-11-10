Corman contracts COVID-19, amid gubernatorial expectations

Jake Corman, the ranking Republican in Pennsylvania’s state Senate, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Senate officials said, a diagnosis that came a day before he was expected to announce his candidacy for governor.

Corman, who tested positive despite being fully vaccinated, will quarantine at home, the Senate Republican communications office said in a brief statement. Corman’s symptoms are mild, it said, but did not elaborate.

Senate officials did not immediately say whether other senators and staff will get tested or quarantine, since the chamber was in session both Monday and Tuesday.

Thursday night’s event, billed as a “special announcement” in Corman’s hometown of Bellefonte, is canceled, a campaign official said.