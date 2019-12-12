Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale on Wednesday called on the federal government to stop detaining people at a Berks County immigrant detention center, following his office’s report citing violations of federal law and risks for abuse at the facility.

The report comes as Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is working with a county commissioner to close the 96-bed center, where adults, children and babies are kept—and are not allowed to leave— while they await administrative hearings.

DePasquale, who serves as Pennsylvania’s independently elected fiscal observer, says U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has twice denied his request to tour the Berks County Residential Center.

The state Department of Human Services conducts monthly surprise visits to the center in Bern Township, and DePasquale said he began to look into the center while monitoring DHS operations there.

“No one being held at the Berks facility is facing any criminal charges, but the center still essentially functions as a jail where adults and children, sometimes mere babies, are detained,” he said.