Concerned parents band together, hire private security near Temple University campus

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Concerned parents are taking matters into their own hands to make sure students at Temple University are safe.

After a rise in gun violence, Jennifer Hedberg and other parents are now paying for their children’s private security near the North Philadelphia campus.

Hedberg said she was already aware of the skyrocketing homicide rate, including the murder of Temple student Sam Collington in November.

Then, she received a disturbing phone call from her son, who is a senior at Temple.

“A couple of weeks ago he said there was an armed robbery right outside his house and it was like 5 p.m.,” she said.

Hedberg decided to hire a private security firm and start a Facebook group asking if other parents would like a chip-in.

She said the response was overwhelming and dozens of parents jumped on the bandwagon.

And what started as an idea for a private patrol within a few blocks of Hedberg’s son’s apartment, has mushroomed into an account that covers 19th to 15th streets and Diamond to Master streets.