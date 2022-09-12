Communities across the Delaware Valley gather to remember 9/11 21 years later

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Communities across the Delaware Valley gathered Sunday to remember 9/11 and pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

In Philadelphia, first responders marched from the Fireman’s Hall Museum in Old City to the Betsy Ross house, where city leaders held a ceremony to honor first responders.

“This light is contrary to the darkness that bad people carry and will always prevail over them. These people for me are the true heroes whether soldiers, firefighters, or ordinary citizens,” said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel, who participated in response and recovery efforts on 9/11.

The city holds its 9/11 ceremony at the Betsy Ross house every year because of the community reaction to the space 21 years ago. Organizers say it became a place of comfort for the community to come buy flags and honor the story of American freedom.

“There’s a close knit camaraderie or brotherhood or sisterhood you might call amongst various people in these professions because of the inherit danger of the profession,” said Patricia Coyne, the secretary of Philadelphia Flag Day Association.

In Pennsauken overnight, the community covered the township’s 9/11 memorial in American flags in honor of the victims who lost their lives.

The flag tribute will be there for 24 hours but the memorial has been there since 2003 for the heroes and first responders of 9/11. It also features a steal beam from the World Trade Center north tower.