A Coastal Flood Advisory will go into effect for the entire New Jersey coastline between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday, according to a National Weather Service bulletin.

The bulletin advises that minor tidal flooding is likely along the oceanfront, back bays and the Delaware Bay during the Saturday morning high tide cycle.

Tides will run above normal due to an offshore storm, according to the National Weather Service.

“Rapidly intensifying low pressure is forecast to be located about 400 miles off the New Jersey coast around daybreak on Saturday,” the National Weather Service forecast advises. “An increasing wind is expected to back gradually from the east to the north today into tonight.”

It also said there is potential for “locally moderate flooding” and that NWS will continue to monitor weather patterns.

Up to one foot of saltwater inundation is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways, according to the advisory.

Some roadway flooding is likely locally, causing some potential for road closures. Motorists should not drive through flooded areas.