Coast Guard saves boat with 2 fishermen aboard from sinking off N.J. coast

The Coast Guard saved a fishing boat from sinking off the New Jersey coast on Sunday.

Officials say two men were aboard the 28-foot boat, dubbed “Trouble Maker,” for a day of fishing when water began filtering into the vessel from a leak.

The anglers were about 40 miles east of the Manasquan Inlet at the time.

After the boat’s captain requested help from the Coast Guard over VHF channel 16, two private boaters arrived to assist prior to the Coast Guard’s response.

Authorities say the boat had taken on less than two feet of water during the arrival of Coast Guard personnel, who positioned a pump to remove water and keep more out as the boaters headed back to port.

“Trouble Maker” made it back to a marina without further incident, according to the Coast Guard.