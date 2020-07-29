Climate change, structural racism pose double threat to Black parents. Birth workers can help

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Gerria Coffee was pregnant with her fourth child when her doctor asked if she was interested in sterilization and if she knew the baby’s father.

“I just laughed like, are you kidding me?” Coffee said. “You mean my husband?”

She was shocked that her doctor would “automatically assume that I didn’t know the father of my children, or that I’ve had too many babies at this point.” And more, she was worried that her doctor’s assumptions would threaten her health: “At this point I was studying to become a midwife,” she said. “With the education that I had, I was worried about surviving.”

Coffee’s experience illustrates a broad body of research showing that systemic racism makes Black parents and their babies more likely to experience adverse birth outcomes than white parents and babies.

The risk exists regardless of socioeconomic status: college-educated black parents are 5.2 times more likely to die from complications in pregnancy than white college-educated parents. The American Medical Association has called for increased research on how to address that inequity.

And that risk could be heightened by global warming.

A recent scientific review led by Dr. Bruce Bekkar of the Southern California Permanente Medical Group showed the effects of climate change can worsen the systemic racism Black parents already face.

The review evaluated 68 studies from across the US, collectively examining over 32 million births. More than 8 in 10 of the studies found that either air pollution or heat were associated with problems like low birth weight, preterm birth, and stillbirth. Multiple studies found that Black parents were most likely to be affected.

Coffee lives in Williamsport and owns Genesis Birth Services, where she helps pregnant people plan their birth, advocates for them in labor, and cares for their newborns. Coffee says that environmental problems make pregnancy and parenting even more complicated.

“When you’re raising small children like I am or you know families who are going to be giving birth soon, the last thing you want to do is not be sure,” Coffee said. “And so that’s been a concern that I’ve come across. People are more concerned about pollution and water, the air quality.”