Former GOP Pa. lt. gov. candidate accused of punching teenager at Bucks County home

Clarice Schillinger is also charged with harassment and providing alcohol to minors.

    December 29, 2023
A former Republican candidate for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor has been charged with assault after allegedly punching a teenager.

Police say the incident happened back in September at a birthday party she threw for her 17-year-old daughter in her Doylestown home.

Shillinger is also the leader of a political action committee that fueled conservative opposition to school boards.

Court documents show she is set to be in court on January 28.

Her attorney says that Shillinger is, “a law-abiding citizen who looks forward to defending herself against the allegations.”

