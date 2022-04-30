Circle honoring victims of sexual assault closes out Philly advocacy event

For a brief time on Friday afternoon, the courtyard inside Philadelphia City Hall became a space to silently honor victims of sexual assault.

At first, the circle of about 40 people stood quietly. Then, one by one, participants began to softly vocalize the names of loved ones who had been sexually assaulted, as well as groups of people who have been victimized.

“We are here to honor survivors, hold them in our hearts, celebrate their strength, their resilience, share in their grief, and marvel in their talents and love,” said Rachel Copen, co-executive director of the Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence, before the circle formed.