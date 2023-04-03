4 tornadoes touch down in New Jersey: National Weather Service
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Cleanup is underway in New Jersey after four confirmed tornadoes ripped through neighborhoods, tearing trees from their roots and snapping telephone poles.
The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday that tornadoes hit Cinnaminson, Jackson Township, Sea Grit, and Howell Township.
We have confirmed that a tornado occurred in the Howell Township, NJ area. This is likely separate from the Jackson, NJ tornado as there is a gap in the damage path. For more information, visit this link: https://t.co/X61CIx5ka8#NJwx— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 2, 2023
“You could hear the trees coming down, but didn’t know where they were hitting from inside,” recalled Jean Rath, from Cinnaminson.
“A minute or two after it passes by, you came outside and was like ‘Whoa,'” said Brenda Charest from Cinnaminson. “It looked like a war zone.”
The severe weather resulted in hundreds of customers losing power. As of Sunday morning, more than 1,500 customers were without power in Cinnaminson, Palmyra, and Delran.
PSE&G was working on power lines as neighbors worked on clearing out their yards.
In Cinnaminson, neighbors took matters into their own hands.
With caution tape, residents blocked off a portion of Buttonwood Lane. The street was filled with toppled trees and downed power lines.
“It’s a mess, but we feel very blessed nothing is on the house. So we’re very grateful it’s just a cleanup and no structural damage,” said Carrie Kershaw, who had a large tree fall on her yard on Wedgewood Drive.
The National Weather Service also determined a tornado touched down in Bridgeville, Delaware. Viewers video captured a funnel cloud as the storm formed overhead.
The tornado turned homes into piles of debris. One person died when a home collapsed, officials say.
Ineishia Corbett from Sussex County, Delaware, said she feels lucky to be alive. She was driving when she spotted the ominous dark clouds forming a tornado funnel.
“I seen dirt flying up in the air, and literally we were so close to it, I didn’t even realize it,” she said.
Residents in South Jersey said they are grateful they took shelter and looked out for one another.
“Definitely scary when the lights went down and we had to come out and find the damage,” said Rowe Hill from Cinnaminson. “But we’re good neighbors, we all work together. So, we just got out power back, so we’re happy.”
Officials say the cleanup efforts will likely continue for weeks to come.
Luckily, no injuries were reported in New Jersey from the tornadoes.
