4 tornadoes touch down in New Jersey: National Weather Service

“You could hear the trees coming down, but didn’t know where they were hitting from inside,” recalled Jean Rath, from Cinnaminson.

“A minute or two after it passes by, you came outside and was like ‘Whoa,'” said Brenda Charest from Cinnaminson. “It looked like a war zone.”

The severe weather resulted in hundreds of customers losing power. As of Sunday morning, more than 1,500 customers were without power in Cinnaminson, Palmyra, and Delran.

PSE&G was working on power lines as neighbors worked on clearing out their yards.

In Cinnaminson, neighbors took matters into their own hands.

With caution tape, residents blocked off a portion of Buttonwood Lane. The street was filled with toppled trees and downed power lines.

“It’s a mess, but we feel very blessed nothing is on the house. So we’re very grateful it’s just a cleanup and no structural damage,” said Carrie Kershaw, who had a large tree fall on her yard on Wedgewood Drive.

The National Weather Service also determined a tornado touched down in Bridgeville, Delaware. Viewers video captured a funnel cloud as the storm formed overhead.