Christmas Village security guard charged for fatally shooting man in LOVE Park: Police

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A security guard for the Christmas Village exhibit at Love Park in Center City Philadelphia has been charged with fatally shooting a man, police say.

Police announced Wednesday 43-year-old Gregory Thomas Sr. has been charged with murder and related offenses.

The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday at 15th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

According to police, the suspect was working security when he became involved in a disturbance with the 29-year-old victim.

Moments later, police say, Thomas walked to a 2007 Jeep and retrieved a duffle bag.