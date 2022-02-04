Chester County Hospital, a part of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, had already been expanding its emergency department just outside West Chester over the last few years, to meet a growing need for patient care.

In just a few weeks, the hospital expects to add 10 beds to its current total of 248, which would give it the ability to handle about 53,000 to 56,000 emergency room visits a year.

Now, of course, even more ER space is needed because of the recent closure of Jennersville and Brandywine hospitals, which has created a massive influx of patients. Those hospitals, both shuttered since Dec. 31 by Tower Health, had 57 and 171 staffed beds between them.

This week, the West Goshen Township Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in favor of an urgent request from Chester County Hospital for a waiver of land development to construct a new modular building that will add to its emergency department capacity.

Speaking before the board at Tuesday night’s public meeting, Chester County Hospital president Michael Duncan said that some emergency room patients are seeing up to nine-hour wait times lately.

“We want to be in a position to take care of our community. We want people coming to the emergency room to not have too long to wait to get great care and great service. To do that, we need some more capacity,” Duncan said.