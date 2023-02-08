Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

The Central Bucks School District is buying copies of five books so committees can read them and decide whether to ban them from school libraries.

District administrators said in a written statement to WHYY News on Tuesday that they initially checked out the books from district libraries so that review committees could read them to ensure that students are not exposed to “age-inappropriate sexualized content.” Those books have “since been returned” to the libraries.

Now “as part of the review process, the district will purchase additional copies of the books as needed,” district administrators said. District administrators did not answer WHYY News’ questions about how many books the district is buying and the cost of those books.

The district formed one reconsideration committee for each of the five books, according to a district email to librarians dated Dec. 1, 2022.

Superintendent Abe Lucabaugh said no one “challenged” the books, but the district “is taking a look at books that were raised throughout the debate about this policy as part of the district’s due diligence as educators,” to “guard against the sexualization of children.”

This would be the first test of the district’s controversial library book policy, which aims to ban books deemed “inappropriate” for including “sexualized content.”