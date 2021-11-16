Central Bucks High School South students dismissed early amid police activity
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Students at Central Bucks High School South in Warrington, Pennsylvania are being dismissed early Tuesday following an earlier lockdown and police activity at the building.
School officials say it all began around 8:40 a.m. when information was received about two separate threats made to the school.
Police were notified and, on their advice, the school was placed on lockdown.
Officers, including a K-9 unit, are inspecting the building for any dangerous devices.
Warrington police say, so far, no devices have been found and no injuries have been reported.
The decision was made to dismiss students following that investigation.
“A significant police presence is on site at CB South, and parents and guardians are asked not to come to the building to allow for the safe and orderly dismissal of students,” officials said.