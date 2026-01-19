From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Center City District Restaurant Week is back through Saturday, Jan. 31, bringing a wide range of dining options from more than 120 restaurants across Philadelphia’s downtown area.

The city tradition, which began in 2003, offers limited-time menus at discounted prices. Three-course, prix-fixe dinners will be available for $45 or $60, while two-course lunches will be offered for $20. The event will take place once this year.

“Our Center City restaurant community is strong and vibrant, and it’s among the best in the country,” said Giavana Pruiti, director of promotions and activations for the Center City District, which organizes the event, in an interview with WHYY News.

“We have everyone in Restaurant Week, from Michelin- and James Beard–recognized restaurants to small, family-owned places and new shifts breaking on to the scene. Driving people to their restaurants during the slower time is priority number one for us,” Pruiti said.