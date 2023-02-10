Donate

Tequilas restaurant in Center City ‘shut down until further notice’ after kitchen fire

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • February 10, 2023
Firefighters work the scene of a kitchen fire at Tequilas restaurant in Center City

The popular Center City restaurant is ''shut down until further notice'' following a kitchen fire. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A popular Center City restaurant has been forced to close indefinitely after flames broke out inside right at dinnertime.

The fire started just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Tequilas on the 1600 block of Locust Street.

The owners of the restaurant say the fire started in the kitchen.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Chopper 6 was overhead as crews worked to get it under control.

No injuries were reported.

A notice on the restaurant’s website reads, “A kitchen fire on February 9, 2023, has forced us to shut down until further notice. We will work as quickly as possible to remedy this situation. Stay posted to this website for further updates.”

The restaurant has been serving the Philadelphia community for more than three decades.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate