It’s believed that the Mesozoic era, when dinosaurs walked the earth, ended when an asteroid hit the planet over 250 million years ago. What we know for sure is that the ginormous creatures are now extinct, except in the imagination of animatronics engineers. Two dinosaur events are in the area this weekend — Jurassic Quest, billed as the “largest and most realistic” — and Dino and Dragon Stroll, which is billed as the “newest and biggest.” We’ll let you (and your kids) be the judge.

What: Dinosaur based attractions

Dinosaur based attractions Where: Jurassic Quest, Pennsylvania Convention Center; Dino and Dragon Stroll, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks

Jurassic Quest, Pennsylvania Convention Center; Dino and Dragon Stroll, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks When: Jurassic Quest, Saturday, Jan. 15 – Sunday, Jan. 23; Dino and Dragons Stroll, Saturday, Jan. 15 – Sunday, Jan. 16

Jurassic Quest, Saturday, Jan. 15 – Sunday, Jan. 23; Dino and Dragons Stroll, Saturday, Jan. 15 – Sunday, Jan. 16 How much: Quest, $19 and up; Stroll, $17.99

The latest adaptation of the classic 1947 play by Tennessee Williams enjoyed one performance on the Arden stage in 2020 before its run was cut short by COVID. Now it’s back, to open the venerated local theater’s 2022 Mainstage season. It stars Katharine Powell as Blanche DuBois, Emilie Krause as Stella Kowalski, and Matteo Scammell as Stanley Kowalski, the role originated on Broadway by Marlon Brando which he reprised in the 1951 film.

What: In-person stage play

In-person stage play Where: Arden Theater, 40 N. 2nd St.

Arden Theater, 40 N. 2nd St. When: Thursday, Jan. 13 – Sunday, Feb. 13

Thursday, Jan. 13 – Sunday, Feb. 13 How much: $18 – $53

Detroit-born instrumentalist Lorenzo Williams is the keyboardist and musical director for the acclaimed hip-hop group Foreign Exchange and has also contributed to the sounds of the TV shows “Black Dynamite” and “Sherman’s Showcase.” In 2016, as Zo!, Williams released a solo project, “SkyBreak” along with a behind-the-scenes documentary. In 2021, he and producer Tall Black Guy put out the album “Abstractions” a mix of lush jazz/R&B/soul and hip-hop. The duo will be joined by musical collaborators like Phonte and more for their City Winery show.

What: In-person concert

In-person concert Where: City Winery Philadelphia, 990 Filbert St.

City Winery Philadelphia, 990 Filbert St. When: Thursday, Jan. 13, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13, 6 p.m. How much: $15 – $25

Keep checking with “Things To Do” as we continue to provide our picks for entertainment during the industry’s COVID-19 recovery. Please consult our coronavirus updates to keep up with the latest information regionally.