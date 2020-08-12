Can you support Black Lives Matter and still prosecute marijuana cases? This prosecutor says yes.

This story originally appeared on PA Post.

When Black Lives Matter protesters marched through Chambersburg in early June of this year, the district attorney for Franklin County said he opened the windows to his office to better hear their chants and cries.

“I purposefully left my window open and heard you,” wrote Matt Fogal in an open letter published on June 7, the Sunday after the protests. “I encourage you to continue in this positive spirit of change and equality, and to not abandon this momentum. Demand that our national and local leaders authentically confront institutional racism.”

Fogal, a Republican, garnered national attention for his letter, which was widely shared on social media. In the weeks afterward, he was featured in both the New York Times and The Philadelphia Inquirer, portrayed as a prosecutor willing to engage in the conversation over criminal justice reform despite serving an overwhelmingly conservative, Trump-friendly electorate.

But in the two months since writing that letter, Fogal’s office pushed for sentencing in at least one case where the person was arrested for possessing a small amount of marijuana. And another man is currently in the county prison on a marijuana possession charge because he can’t come up with the $2,500 bail set by a judge, according to court records and affidavits reviewed by PA Post. Both men are Black.

Overall, six people have been charged since June for possessing small amounts of marijuana. And prior to the Black Lives Matter protests, Fogal’s office regularly prosecuted people for possession of the drug for personal use.

The actions by Fogal’s office stand in stark contrast not only to the views he expressed in his letter, but are out of step with a growing trend toward decriminalization after prosecutors recognized the overwhelming racial disparities in how marijuana cases are tried with Black and Latino defendants. The Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association supports decriminalization, and more than a dozen cities across the Commonwealth consider most marijuana cases to be no more serious than a traffic ticket.

Reformers say that in a time when criminal justice issues are at the forefront of the national conversation around race, ending marijuana prohibition could be the simplest step to making sure people are treated more equitably by police and the courts.

On June 25, almost three weeks after Fogal penned his letter in support of Black Lives Matter, Clarence Hines III was booked into the Franklin County Jail on marijuana possession charges.

The 25-year-old construction worker was in town from Columbus, Ohio, visiting his girlfriend, when he said the two got into an argument outside of a gas station in Antrim Township.

Soon after the argument started, a handful of state troopers – four or five, he remembers – arrived on the scene and started asking him questions.

“I guess the gas station owners thought to call the police,” he said in a phone interview.

According to the arrest affidavit, one of the troopers reported smelling marijuana and asked Hines if he had been smoking. Hines, who is Black, said yes and handed over a small bag of marijuana. A search of the car turned up another small bag. Altogether, the police confiscated 8 grams of marijuana – enough for about 12-15 rolled cigarettes.

“I think it’s completely ridiculous, because we know the impact that the war on drugs has had on communities of color. That’s no secret to anybody, especially prosecutors, because they’re the ones who have been locking these people up.” – Matt Sutton, Drug Policy Alliance

Had Hines been back home in Columbus, he would have been issued a maximum $150 fine and would not have been required to serve any time in jail.

But because he was in Franklin County, Hines ended up with $412 in court fines, served a week of jail time, and had his fingerprints added to the state’s criminal database.

Civil rights advocates and defense attorneys say that Hines’s arrest and conviction run counter to the public statements made by many local leaders, including Fogal, who pledged support for reform in the wake of George Floyd protests.

Matt Sutton, media relations director for the Drug Policy Alliance, says prosecutors can’t claim to support criminal justice reforms while simultaneously continuing to prosecute low-level marijuana cases.

“I think it’s completely ridiculous, because we know the impact that the war on drugs has had on communities of color,” said Sutton. “That’s no secret to anybody, especially prosecutors, because they’re the ones who have been locking these people up.”

Although different racial and ethnic groups use marijuana in similar numbers, Black defendants make up 30% of marijuana possession cases in Pennsylvania, despite representing just 11% of the total population. The statistic – published in an April report by the ACLU – reinforced reformers’ arguments that local prosecutors should reexamine how they handle charges against people who possess small amounts of the drug.

“If you’re not willing to take the concrete actions to fix these disparities, then it’s just talk,” said Sutton.

Since 2016, 900 people were charged by Fogal’s office for possessing small amounts of marijuana under 30 grams, according to case data shared with PA Post by Joshua Vaughn, a reporter at The Appeal. So far in 2020, 98 people in the county have been charged with possession of the drug for personal use. At least one person who was charged this year, 25-year-old Harold Barton, remains in the county jail awaiting trial. (Barton couldn’t be reached through the jail’s messaging system.)



